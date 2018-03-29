Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Reduces Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.1% of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beach Investment Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,117.4% in the second quarter. Beach Investment Management LLC. now owns 559,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,108,000 after acquiring an additional 513,241 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% in the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 6,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 6,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Robshaw & Julian Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the second quarter. Robshaw & Julian Associates Inc. now owns 73,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.7% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Nomura set a $115.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Vetr upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.07 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.14.

In related news, insider Peter Scher sold 26,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $3,009,259.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 65,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $7,307,587.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 479,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,866,754.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 152,047 shares of company stock valued at $17,098,115. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.83. 1,384,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,870,214. The company has a market capitalization of $371,235.00, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $81.64 and a 52-week high of $119.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $24.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 6th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Reduces Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/jpmorgan-chase-co-jpm-holdings-cut-by-home-federal-bank-of-tennessee-updated.html.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in investment banking, financial services. It operates in four segments, as well as a Corporate segment. Its segments are Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking and Asset Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers services to consumers and businesses through bank branches, automatic teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.