Julian D. Singer Buys 48,034 Shares of CCUR Holdings, Inc. (CCUR) Stock

CCUR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCUR) major shareholder Julian D. Singer bought 48,034 shares of CCUR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.09 per share, with a total value of $244,493.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CCUR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCUR) opened at $4.80 on Thursday. CCUR Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $7.10.

CCUR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback 1,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CCUR stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CCUR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCUR) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,604 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.86% of CCUR worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 29.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCUR Company Profile

CCUR Holdings, Inc, formerly Concurrent Computer Corporation, is in the process of evaluating opportunities intended to maximize the value of its remaining assets. This will include the evaluation of opportunities to invest in or acquire one or more operating businesses.

