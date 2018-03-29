K3 Business Technology Group (KBT) PT Raised to GBX 250 at FinnCap

K3 Business Technology Group (LON:KBT) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at FinnCap from GBX 220 ($3.04) to GBX 250 ($3.45) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “corporate” rating on the stock. FinnCap’s target price suggests a potential upside of 44.93% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of KBT stock opened at GBX 172.50 ($2.38) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.73 and a PE ratio of -718.75. K3 Business Technology Group has a twelve month low of GBX 140 ($1.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 255 ($3.52).

About K3 Business Technology Group

K3 Business Technology Group plc is a provider of integrated business solutions. The Company’s business solutions encompass Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software, Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software, Business Intelligence and e-commerce, hosting and managed services to the supply chain sector.

