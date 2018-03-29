UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 2,617 Shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. (KS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. (NYSE:KS) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of KapStone Paper and Packaging worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KS. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in KapStone Paper and Packaging in the third quarter valued at about $438,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 266,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 28,774 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 15,843 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging by 46,008.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 78,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 78,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in KapStone Paper and Packaging by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 44,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 12,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. (NYSE KS) opened at $34.53 on Thursday. KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. has a twelve month low of $19.59 and a twelve month high of $35.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,364.51, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 3.04.

KapStone Paper and Packaging (NYSE:KS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. KapStone Paper and Packaging had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. KapStone Paper and Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 28th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. KapStone Paper and Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 16.26%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KS. Stephens downgraded KapStone Paper and Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut KapStone Paper and Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised KapStone Paper and Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised KapStone Paper and Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised KapStone Paper and Packaging from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KapStone Paper and Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

KapStone Paper and Packaging Company Profile

KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation is a producer of containerboard and the kraft paper in North America. The Company operates through two segments: Paper and Packaging, and Distribution. The Paper and Packaging segment manufactures and sells a range of containerboard, corrugated products and specialty paper for industrial and consumer markets.

