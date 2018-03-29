KAR Auction Services (KAR) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.16

Headlines about KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. KAR Auction Services earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the specialty retailer an impact score of 46.1958035573443 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of KAR Auction Services stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,374,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,924. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. KAR Auction Services has a twelve month low of $40.27 and a twelve month high of $56.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,315.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $890.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. KAR Auction Services’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 21st. KAR Auction Services’s payout ratio is 53.03%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on KAR Auction Services from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Gabelli upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Barrington Research set a $55.00 price objective on KAR Auction Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.89.

In other KAR Auction Services news, EVP Lisa A. Price sold 2,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $118,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rebecca C. Polak sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $2,472,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,390 shares in the company, valued at $5,079,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,751 shares of company stock worth $3,495,282 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc is a provider of whole car auction services in North America, and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. The Company operates through three segments: ADESA, Inc (ADESA Auctions or ADESA), Insurance Auto Auctions, Inc (IAA) and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC).

