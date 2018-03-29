Karbo Hits Market Cap of $2.89 Million (KRB)

Karbo (CURRENCY:KRB) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 29th. One Karbo coin can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00006921 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin and BTC Trade UA. Over the last seven days, Karbo has traded down 15.1% against the dollar. Karbo has a total market cap of $2.89 million and approximately $15,155.00 worth of Karbo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.91 or 0.02464920 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000031 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00023128 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00010648 BTC.

Interplanetary Broadcast Coin (IPBC) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00018628 BTC.

IntenseCoin (ITNS) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000050 BTC.

LeviarCoin (XLC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000735 BTC.

BitCoal (COAL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Karbo Coin Profile

Karbo (CRYPTO:KRB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2016. Karbo’s total supply is 5,577,190 coins. Karbo’s official website is karbowanec.com. Karbo’s official Twitter account is @krbcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Karbowanec is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency that uses the cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was created as a national cryptocurrency for the Ukranian community “

Buying and Selling Karbo

Karbo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin and BTC Trade UA. It is not possible to purchase Karbo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Karbo must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Karbo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

