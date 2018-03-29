Kayicoin Hits Market Cap of $138,037.00 (CRYPTO:KAYI)

Kayicoin (CURRENCY:KAYI) traded down 26.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Kayicoin has a total market capitalization of $138,037.00 and $163.00 worth of Kayicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kayicoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Mercatox. During the last seven days, Kayicoin has traded down 45% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007322 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002693 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.63 or 0.00742074 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00015727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014542 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00034445 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00145869 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00031903 BTC.

Kayicoin Profile

Kayicoin’s launch date was March 5th, 2017. Kayicoin’s total supply is 284,345,719 coins. Kayicoin’s official website is www.xn--kay-lua.net. Kayicoin’s official Twitter account is @Kayicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kayicoin is /r/Kayicoin.

Buying and Selling Kayicoin

Kayicoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Mercatox and Cryptopia. It is not possible to purchase Kayicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kayicoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kayicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

