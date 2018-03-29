KB Financial Group (KB) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “KOOKMIN BANK, formerly KB Financial Group Inc., is a commercial bank in Korea. On the asset side, the Company provides credit and related financial services to individuals and small and medium sized enterprises and, to a lesser extent, to large corporate customers. On the deposit side, it provides a range of deposit products and related services to both individuals and enterprises of all sizes. “

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

KB Financial Group stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.64. 10,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. KB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.10 and a fifty-two week high of $63.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $22,528.35, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in KB Financial Group by 22.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in KB Financial Group by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in KB Financial Group by 15.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in KB Financial Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in KB Financial Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 30,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/kb-financial-group-kb-lowered-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc is a financial holding company in Korea. The Company’s operations include Kookmin Bank, a commercial bank in Korea. The Company operates through six business segments: retail banking operations, corporate banking operations, other banking operations, credit card operations, investment and securities operations, and life insurance operations.

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.