KB Home (KBH) Issues Earnings Results

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11, Bloomberg Earnings reports. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $871.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of KBH stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,172,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,659,986. The firm has a market cap of $2,440.61, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.54. KB Home has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.37.

In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 125,000 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $4,066,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 237,775 shares in the company, valued at $7,734,820.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas F. Norton sold 47,179 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $1,430,467.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 103,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,999.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KBH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up previously from $25.50) on shares of KB Home in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Buckingham Research cut KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush decreased their price objective on KB Home from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of KB Home in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. KB Home presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.69.

KB Home Company Profile

KB HOME is a homebuilding company. The Company is engaged in selling and building a range of new homes designed primarily for first-time, move-up and active adult homebuyers, including attached and detached single-family residential homes. It operates through five segments, which consist of four homebuilding segments and one financial services segment.

