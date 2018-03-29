KB3Coin (KB3) 24 Hour Volume Hits $206,023.00

KB3Coin (CURRENCY:KB3) traded 38.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 22nd. In the last week, KB3Coin has traded flat against the US dollar. One KB3Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0390 or 0.00000393 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KB3Coin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $206,023.00 worth of KB3Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007295 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002690 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.86 or 0.00716562 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000661 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00014977 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013568 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00035562 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00144493 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00030139 BTC.

About KB3Coin

KB3Coin’s total supply is 622,292,098 coins. The official website for KB3Coin is b3coin.io. KB3Coin’s official Twitter account is @B3Coins.

KB3Coin Coin Trading

KB3Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to buy KB3Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KB3Coin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KB3Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

