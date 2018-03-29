Keller Group (LON:KLR)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. They presently have a GBX 1,055 ($14.58) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.10% from the company’s previous close.

KLR has been the subject of several other reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($20.72) price objective on shares of Keller Group in a report on Monday, February 26th. Numis Securities increased their price objective on shares of Keller Group from GBX 925 ($12.78) to GBX 1,000 ($13.82) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Get Keller Group alerts:

Keller Group (LON KLR) opened at GBX 857 ($11.84) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $631.83 and a P/E ratio of 808.49. Keller Group has a 1-year low of GBX 790 ($10.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,072 ($14.81).

In other Keller Group news, insider Peter John Hill bought 9,000 shares of Keller Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 943 ($13.03) per share, for a total transaction of £84,870 ($117,256.15).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Keller Group’s (KLR) “Add” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/keller-groups-klr-add-rating-reiterated-at-peel-hunt.html.

Keller Group Company Profile

Keller Group plc is a geotechnical solutions specialist. The Company connects global resources and local knowledge, and tackles the engineering challenges in over 40 countries. Its segments include North America, EMEA and Asia-Pacific (APAC). The Company operates through over 50 offices throughout the United States and Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Keller Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keller Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.