Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (LHA) a €22.70 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.70 ($28.02) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a report released on Monday, March 19th. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LHA. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.55 ($40.19) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Barclays set a €23.00 ($28.40) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. UBS set a €31.70 ($39.14) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Independent Research set a €29.00 ($35.80) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Lufthansa currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €30.52 ($37.67).

Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at €25.02 ($30.89) on Monday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of €14.23 ($17.57) and a one year high of €31.26 ($38.59). The company has a market cap of $12,730.00 and a PE ratio of 4.94.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Passenger Airline Group, Logistics, MRO, and Catering segments. The Passenger Airline Group segment offers passenger services through a route network of 301 destinations in 100 countries.

