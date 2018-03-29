ENI (ENI) Given a €16.50 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

ENI (ETR:ENI) received a €16.50 ($20.37) price objective from investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Monday, March 19th. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ENI. UBS set a €17.00 ($20.99) price target on ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($15.43) price target on ENI and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.25 ($18.83) price target on ENI and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs set a €17.80 ($21.98) price objective on ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a €17.20 ($21.23) price objective on ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. ENI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €15.48 ($19.11).

ENI stock opened at €14.16 ($17.48) on Monday. ENI has a 52 week low of €12.94 ($15.98) and a 52 week high of €15.44 ($19.06).

