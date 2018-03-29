Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €133.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been assigned a €133.00 ($164.20) price target by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 19th. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 24.88% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($166.67) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Warburg Research set a €132.00 ($162.96) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Societe Generale set a €147.00 ($181.48) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Commerzbank set a €144.00 ($177.78) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €121.75 ($150.31).

Shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA stock opened at €106.50 ($131.48) on Monday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 12 month low of €103.00 ($127.16) and a 12 month high of €129.65 ($160.06). The firm has a market cap of $45,850.00 and a PE ratio of 18.52.

About Henkel AG & Co KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in laundry and home care, beauty care, and adhesive technology businesses worldwide. The company's Laundry and Home Care segment offers heavy-duty and specialty detergents, fabric softeners, laundry performance enhancers, and laundry care products; hand and automatic dishwashing products; cleaners for bathroom and WC applications; household, glass, and specialty cleaners; and air fresheners and insecticides for household applications.

