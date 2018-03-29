Kepler Capital Markets Reaffirms Buy Rating for Benchmark (BMK)

Benchmark (LON:BMK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a GBX 77 ($1.06) price target on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 36.28% from the stock’s previous close.

BMK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 78 ($1.08) price target on shares of Benchmark in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Beaufort Securities initiated coverage on shares of Benchmark in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a GBX 80 ($1.11) price target on the stock.

Benchmark (LON BMK) opened at GBX 56.50 ($0.78) on Thursday. Benchmark has a 12 month low of GBX 36 ($0.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 99.80 ($1.38). The company has a market cap of $268.10 and a P/E ratio of -5,650.00.

In related news, insider Kevin Quinn acquired 35,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £25,150.30 ($34,747.58). Also, insider Hugo Wahnish acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of £16,750 ($23,141.75).

Benchmark Company Profile

Benchmark Holdings plc is engaged in the provision of technical services, products and specialist knowledge that support the global development of sustainable food and farming industries. The Company’s segments include Animal Health Division, which provides veterinary services, environmental services diagnostics and animal health products to global aquaculture, and manufactures licensed veterinary vaccines and vaccine components; Breeding and Genetics Division, which provides a range of year-round high genetic merit ova; Advanced Animal Nutrition, which manufactures and provides nutrition and health products to the global aquaculture industry; Sustainability Science Division, which provides sustainable food production consultancy, technical consultancy and assurance services; Technical Publishing Division, which promotes sustainable food production and ethics through online news and technical publications, and through delivery of training courses to the industries, and Corporate.

