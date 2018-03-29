easyJet (LON:EZJ) Rating Reiterated by Kepler Capital Markets

easyJet (LON:EZJ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 20th. They presently have a GBX 1,831 ($25.30) target price on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,803 ($24.91) to GBX 1,836 ($25.37) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. UBS set a GBX 1,800 ($24.87) price objective on shares of easyJet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Citigroup set a GBX 1,700 ($23.49) price objective on shares of easyJet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($17.27) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a GBX 2,100 ($29.01) price objective on shares of easyJet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,640.60 ($22.67).

easyJet (LON:EZJ) opened at GBX 1,582.50 ($21.86) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6,570.00 and a P/E ratio of 2,110.00. easyJet has a 52-week low of GBX 977.38 ($13.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,698.69 ($23.47).

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc is a United Kingdom-based low-cost airline carrier. The Company operates as a low-cost European point-to-point short-haul airline. The Company operates through its route network segment. The Company operates on over 820 routes across more than 30 countries with its fleet of over 250 Airbus aircrafts.

