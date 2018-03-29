KERING (PPRUY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KERING (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, “Kering is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of apparel and accessories. It operates through two segments: Luxury segment and Sport and Lifestyle segment. The company’s product include handbags, small leather goods, luggage, shoes, men and women’s ready-to-wear, silks, watches, fine jewellery, eyewear, lingerie, fragrances and cosmetics, furniture, kids wear, T-shirts, track jackets, bags, board shorts, polo shirts, denim, swim, outerwear, and sandals; footwear; sunglasses, snow goggles, backpacks, luggage, and accessories. Its brand name consists of Puma, Volcom, Cobra, Electric, Tretorn, Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Yves Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Brioni, Christopher Kane, Qeelin, Stella McCartney, Sergio Rossi, Boucheron, Girard-Perregaux, and JeanRichard. Kering is headquartered in Paris, France. “

PPRUY stock opened at $47.51 on Wednesday. KERING has a fifty-two week low of $25.53 and a fifty-two week high of $51.36.

KERING Company Profile

Kering société anonyme, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers leather goods, jewelry, and watches under Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Brioni, Christopher Kane, McQ, Stella McCartney, Tomas Maier, Boucheron, Dodo, Girard-Perregaux, Pomellato, Qeelin, and Ulysse Nardin brand names.

