Keysight (KEYS) SVP Sells $847,424.70 in Stock

Keysight (NYSE:KEYS) SVP Mark Pierpoint sold 16,519 shares of Keysight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $847,424.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,242,682.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded up $1.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.39. 602,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $9,754.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.47 and a beta of 1.14. Keysight has a 52-week low of $35.05 and a 52-week high of $55.21.

Get Keysight alerts:

Keysight (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $837.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.96 million. Keysight had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on KEYS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Keysight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Keysight to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Keysight from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Keysight in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Keysight currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in Keysight in the 4th quarter worth $1,909,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Keysight by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 53,915 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 13,284 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Keysight by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 549,562 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,895,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Keysight by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 36,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Keysight by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 80,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 46,200 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Keysight (KEYS) SVP Sells $847,424.70 in Stock” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/keysight-keys-svp-sells-847424-70-in-stock.html.

Keysight Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries internationally. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments and related software, and electronic design automation (EDA) software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and laser source products, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.