Kindred Healthcare (KND) versus Biocept (BIOC) Head-To-Head Contrast

Kindred Healthcare (NYSE: KND) and Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Kindred Healthcare and Biocept, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kindred Healthcare 1 4 1 0 2.00 Biocept 0 0 2 0 3.00

Kindred Healthcare currently has a consensus price target of $8.83, indicating a potential downside of 3.14%. Biocept has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 455.56%. Given Biocept’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Biocept is more favorable than Kindred Healthcare.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.0% of Kindred Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.3% of Biocept shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Kindred Healthcare shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Biocept shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Kindred Healthcare has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biocept has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kindred Healthcare and Biocept’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kindred Healthcare $6.03 billion 0.14 -$698.35 million ($7.97) -1.14 Biocept $3.22 million 5.33 -$18.39 million ($0.89) -0.30

Biocept has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kindred Healthcare. Kindred Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Biocept, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Kindred Healthcare and Biocept’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kindred Healthcare -11.16% 4.64% 0.50% Biocept -375.28% -359.21% -157.08%

Summary

Biocept beats Kindred Healthcare on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kindred Healthcare Company Profile

Kindred Healthcare, Inc., incorporated on March 27, 1998, is a healthcare services company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates transitional care (TC) hospitals, a home health, hospice and community care business, inpatient rehabilitation hospitals (IRFs), a contract rehabilitation services business, nursing centers and assisted living facilities across the United States. The Company operates through divisions: the Kindred at Home division, the hospital division, the Kindred Rehabilitation Services division and the nursing center division. These divisions represent six segments: home health services, hospice services, hospitals, Kindred Hospital Rehabilitation Services, RehabCare and nursing centers. The home health services and hospice services operating segments are contained within the Kindred at Home division while the Kindred Hospital Rehabilitation Services and RehabCare operating segments are both contained within the Kindred Rehabilitation Services division.

Biocept Company Profile

Biocept, Inc. is an early commercial-stage molecular oncology diagnostics company. The Company develops and commercializes circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor deoxyribonucleic acid (ctDNA), assays utilizing a standard blood sample, or liquid biopsy. The Company’s Target-Selector offering is based on an internally developed, microfluidics-based CTC capture and analysis platform, with enabling features that change how CTC testing can be used by clinicians by providing biomarker detection and monitoring requiring only a standard blood sample. The ctDNA technology enables mutation detection and is applicable to nucleic acid from CTCs or other sample types, such as blood plasma. The Company commercializes its Target-Selector assays for a range of solid tumor indications, such as breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), small cell lung cancer (SCLC), gastric cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer and melanoma.

