King Luther Capital Management Corp Boosts Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 204.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 111,275 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $10,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 36,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 10,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 791,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,436,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 854,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,463,000 after acquiring an additional 96,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 205,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,117,000 after acquiring an additional 16,310 shares during the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) opened at $62.57 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $51.56 and a twelve month high of $70.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $101,889.51, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.05, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 271.19%.

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Group set a $72.00 target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Vetr cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.72 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.68.

WARNING: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/king-luther-capital-management-corp-boosts-stake-in-bristol-myers-squibb-bmy.html.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in the various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.