Media coverage about Kingold Jewelry (NASDAQ:KGJI) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Kingold Jewelry earned a news sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 47.2091824807688 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Kingold Jewelry (KGJI) traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.27. The stock had a trading volume of 13,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,114. Kingold Jewelry has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $2.50. The stock has a market cap of $82.60, a P/E ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Get Kingold Jewelry alerts:

Kingold Jewelry (NASDAQ:KGJI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Kingold Jewelry had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $657.07 million for the quarter.

WARNING: “Kingold Jewelry (KGJI) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/kingold-jewelry-kgji-receiving-somewhat-positive-press-coverage-analysis-finds.html.

Kingold Jewelry Company Profile

Kingold Jewelry, Inc designs and manufactures 24-karat gold jewelry and Chinese ornaments, through a variable interest entity relationship with Wuhan Kingold Jewelry Company Limited (Wuhan Kingold). The Company develops, promotes and sells a range of products to the jewelry market across the People’s Republic of China (PRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kingold Jewelry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingold Jewelry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.