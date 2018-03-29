Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “Kingstone Companies, Inc., formerly DCAP Group, Inc., is engaged in the ownership of an insurance company. The Company focuses on automobile, motorcycle and homeowners insurance and its customer base is primarily individuals rather than businesses. There are three Atlantic Insurance locations in eastern Pennsylvania. All of the Barry Scott, Atlantic Insurance and Accurate Agency locations are wholly owned by the Company. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KINS. Boenning Scattergood set a $24.00 price target on Kingstone Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st.

Shares of Kingstone Companies (KINS) opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. Kingstone Companies has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $21.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.89, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.16). Kingstone Companies had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $25.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.80 million. research analysts forecast that Kingstone Companies will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Barry Goldstein acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.28 per share, with a total value of $61,120.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 632,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,665,058.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William L. Yankus acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $33,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 32,000 shares of company stock worth $487,310. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KINS. Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kingstone Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,075,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 292,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after buying an additional 93,385 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Kingstone Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,356,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 690,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,253,000 after buying an additional 82,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 485.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 78,497 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company provides personal lines insurance products, such as homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominium, renter, and personal umbrella policies.

