Contrasting Kite Pharma (KITE) & Dimension Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMTX)

Kite Pharma (NASDAQ: KITE) and Dimension Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMTX) are both healthcare companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Kite Pharma alerts:

This table compares Kite Pharma and Dimension Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kite Pharma N/A N/A N/A ($6.90) -26.09 Dimension Therapeutics $11.47 million 13.08 -$49.00 million ($2.23) -2.67

Kite Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dimension Therapeutics. Kite Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dimension Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.7% of Kite Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.3% of Dimension Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of Kite Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Dimension Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Kite Pharma and Dimension Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kite Pharma 0 7 6 0 2.46 Dimension Therapeutics 0 4 1 0 2.20

Kite Pharma presently has a consensus target price of $94.25, suggesting a potential downside of 47.64%. Dimension Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $4.60, suggesting a potential downside of 22.65%. Given Dimension Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dimension Therapeutics is more favorable than Kite Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares Kite Pharma and Dimension Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kite Pharma -1,092.54% -59.15% -48.12% Dimension Therapeutics -378.28% -240.95% -118.91%

Summary

Kite Pharma beats Dimension Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kite Pharma Company Profile

Kite Pharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapy products to target and kill cancer cells. The Company offers engineered autologous cell therapy, which is an approach to the treatment of cancer. Its therapy involves modifying a patient’s T cells outside the patient’s body, or ex vivo, causing the T cells to express chimeric antigen receptors (CARs), or T cell receptors (TCRs), and then reinfusing the engineered T cells back into the patient. Its lead product candidate, KTE-C19, is a CAR-based therapy that targets the CD19 antigen, a protein expressed on the cell surface of B-cell lymphomas and leukemias. The Company is conducting a registrational Phase II clinical trial (ZUMA-1) of KTE-C19 in patients with relapsed or refractory aggressive diffuse large B cell lymphoma (DLBCL), primary mediastinal B cell lymphoma (PMBCL), or transformed follicular lymphoma (TFL).

Dimension Therapeutics Company Profile

Dimension Therapeutics, Inc. is a gene therapy company. The Company is focused on discovering and developing therapeutic products for people living with rare diseases associated with the liver and caused by genetic mutations. It has programs for hemophilia B, hemophilia A, ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency, and glycogen storage disease type Ia (GSDIa). The Company’s gene therapy product candidates and programs are designed to provide a functional copy of an abnormal or missing gene using the advanced adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based vector delivery technology. DTX101 is the Company’s lead gene therapy product candidate designed to deliver Factor IX (FIX), gene expression in patients with hemophilia B. DTX201 is its Factor VIII (FVIII) gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia A. DTX301 is its gene therapy product candidate designed for the treatment of patients with OTC deficiency. DTX401 is its gene therapy program for the treatment of patients with GSDIa.

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.