KlondikeCoin (CRYPTO:KDC) Trading 14.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

KlondikeCoin (CURRENCY:KDC) traded down 14.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, KlondikeCoin has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. One KlondikeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0152 or 0.00000204 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KlondikeCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $120.00 worth of KlondikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $119.78 or 0.01610840 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006168 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004231 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004407 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00015581 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006312 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00026791 BTC.

About KlondikeCoin

KlondikeCoin (KDC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 9th, 2014. The official website for KlondikeCoin is klondikecoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klondike Coin is a scrypt based proof of work coin with a one minute block interval or block target – and a one minute or one block Kimoto gravity well based difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling KlondikeCoin

KlondikeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy KlondikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KlondikeCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KlondikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

