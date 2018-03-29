Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $33.91 Million Stake in Kohl's Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kohl's Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 94.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,200 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kohl's were worth $33,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Kohl's by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Kohl's by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 33,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in Kohl's by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 40,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Kohl's by 1.6% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 79,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kohl's by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter.

In other Kohl's news, CEO Kevin Mansell sold 142,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $9,151,838.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard D. Schepp sold 20,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,331,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,311,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,532 shares of company stock worth $15,395,388 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kohl's Co. (NYSE KSS) traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,379,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,076,311. The firm has a market cap of $10,550.70, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27. Kohl's Co. has a 12 month low of $35.16 and a 12 month high of $69.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. Kohl's had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Kohl's Co. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from Kohl's’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 13th. Kohl's’s payout ratio is currently 47.47%.

KSS has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Kohl's in a research note on Monday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kohl's from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $73.00 price target on Kohl's and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Piper Jaffray set a $60.00 price target on Kohl's and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Kohl's from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kohl's currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.66.

Kohl's Company Profile

Kohl’s Corporation (Kohl’s) is an operator of department stores. The Company operates approximately 1,154 Kohl’s department stores, a Website (www.Kohls.com), approximately 12 FILA outlets, and approximately three Off-Aisle clearance centers. The Company’s stores and Website sell moderately-priced private label and national brand apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty and home products.

