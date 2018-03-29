Korea Fund, Inc. (KF) Major Shareholder Buys $221,281.68 in Stock

Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) major shareholder City Of London Investment Grou acquired 5,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.08 per share, with a total value of $221,281.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

City Of London Investment Grou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 26th, City Of London Investment Grou acquired 5,373 shares of Korea Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.44 per share, with a total value of $217,284.12.

On Thursday, March 22nd, City Of London Investment Grou acquired 7,499 shares of Korea Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.10 per share, with a total value of $308,208.90.

On Thursday, March 15th, City Of London Investment Grou sold 8,618 shares of Korea Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total transaction of $360,404.76.

On Tuesday, March 13th, City Of London Investment Grou sold 5,477 shares of Korea Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $230,253.08.

On Monday, March 5th, City Of London Investment Grou sold 10,000 shares of Korea Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $401,800.00.

Korea Fund stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.90. 13,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,554. Korea Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.11 and a 52-week high of $44.64. The stock has a market cap of $230.06, a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.31 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Korea Fund during the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Korea Fund by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 10,511 shares during the period. Doliver Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Korea Fund during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Korea Fund by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,026,000 after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares during the period. 53.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Korea Fund Company Profile

The Korea Fund, Inc is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation through investment in securities, principally equity securities of Korean companies. The Fund enters into contracts that contain a range of representations that provide general indemnifications.

