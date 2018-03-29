Kornit Digital (KRNT) and Its Competitors Head-To-Head Review

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ: KRNT) is one of 82 publicly-traded companies in the “IND PRODS/SVC” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Kornit Digital to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Kornit Digital has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kornit Digital’s rivals have a beta of 0.96, suggesting that their average share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.0% of Kornit Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of shares of all “IND PRODS/SVC” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of shares of all “IND PRODS/SVC” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kornit Digital and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kornit Digital $114.09 million -$2.01 million -262.35 Kornit Digital Competitors $2.99 billion $140.43 million 12.45

Kornit Digital’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Kornit Digital. Kornit Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Kornit Digital and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kornit Digital -1.77% 1.68% 1.40% Kornit Digital Competitors -4.29% 4.03% 0.91%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Kornit Digital and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kornit Digital 0 0 6 0 3.00 Kornit Digital Competitors 349 1467 1775 57 2.42

Kornit Digital presently has a consensus target price of $19.67, indicating a potential upside of 49.90%. As a group, “IND PRODS/SVC” companies have a potential upside of 3.84%. Given Kornit Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Kornit Digital is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Kornit Digital rivals beat Kornit Digital on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs and markets digital printing solutions for the global printed textile industry. The Company’s solutions include its digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software and value added services. Its customers include custom decorators, online businesses, brand owners and contract printers. The Company categorizes its Direct to Garment (DTG) systems into two groups: entry level and high throughput. The Company’s entry-level systems consist of its Breeze and Thunder systems. Its high throughput systems consist of its Avalanche family of systems, Storm II and Paradigm II. Allegro is its Roll to Roll (R2R) printing system. Its ink and other consumables consist of NeoPigment PURE ink, binding agent, priming fluid, wiping fluid and flushing fluid. Its pigment-based inks are available in over seven colors and are formulated for use in its systems.

