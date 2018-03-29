Kraton Corp (KRA) Stake Lifted by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) by 102.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 282,136 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,598 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.90% of Kraton worth $13,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kraton by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,631,627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,419,000 after acquiring an additional 13,374 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraton by 176.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 733,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,328,000 after acquiring an additional 468,100 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kraton by 509.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 607,952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,586,000 after acquiring an additional 508,140 shares during the period. Evermore Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraton by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 567,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,817 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Kraton by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 419,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Kraton Corp (NYSE KRA) opened at $46.82 on Thursday. Kraton Corp has a 1-year low of $28.66 and a 1-year high of $53.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $1,533.35, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.26.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Kraton had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $465.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Kraton’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Kraton Corp will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kraton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kraton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. UBS reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Kraton in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Kraton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

