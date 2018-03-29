KuCoin Shares (CRYPTO:KCS) Trading Down 16.3% Over Last Week

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. During the last seven days, KuCoin Shares has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. KuCoin Shares has a total market cap of $210.97 million and $422,718.00 worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KuCoin Shares coin can now be bought for approximately $2.32 or 0.00032509 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007316 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002683 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.37 or 0.00734643 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00015280 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014084 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00034943 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00145756 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00029724 BTC.

KuCoin Shares’ launch date was August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 181,043,076 coins and its circulating supply is 91,043,076 coins. KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin. KuCoin Shares’ official website is www.kucoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange will buy back 100 million of the 200 million total tokens issued and burned them. “

KuCoin Shares can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is not currently possible to buy KuCoin Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Shares must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuCoin Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

