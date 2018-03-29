KuCoin Shares Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $384,106.00 (KCS)

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One KuCoin Shares coin can currently be purchased for $2.44 or 0.00032550 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KuCoin Shares has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. KuCoin Shares has a market capitalization of $222.22 million and $384,106.00 worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007258 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002699 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.29 or 0.00723951 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000653 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00015014 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013372 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00036041 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00145655 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00029943 BTC.

KuCoin Shares Coin Profile

KuCoin Shares was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 181,043,076 coins and its circulating supply is 91,043,076 coins. The official website for KuCoin Shares is www.kucoin.com. The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin. KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange will buy back 100 million of the 200 million total tokens issued and burned them. “

KuCoin Shares Coin Trading

KuCoin Shares can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is not presently possible to buy KuCoin Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Shares must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KuCoin Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

