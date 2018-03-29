KVH Industries (KVHI) Earning Somewhat Negative News Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) have been trending somewhat negative this week, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. KVH Industries earned a media sentiment score of -0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 45.8620130997953 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $10.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,549. The company has a market capitalization of $179.63, a PE ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. KVH Industries has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $12.65.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $38.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.11 million. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. analysts anticipate that KVH Industries will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KVHI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. ValuEngine cut KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st.

In other news, CEO Van Heyningen Martin Kits sold 4,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $44,219.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 637,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,877,113.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,216 shares of company stock worth $169,974. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products, including satellite TV antennas; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

