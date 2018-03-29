Kyber Network (KNC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $142.56 Million

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 29th. During the last week, Kyber Network has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar. Kyber Network has a market cap of $142.56 million and $5.34 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kyber Network token can now be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00014291 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Huobi, OKEx and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007303 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002689 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.52 or 0.00719611 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000662 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00015014 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013482 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00035691 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00144796 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00030732 BTC.

About Kyber Network

Kyber Network launched on September 12th, 2017. Kyber Network’s total supply is 215,625,349 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,132,697 tokens. The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kyber Network’s official website is kyber.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “KyberNetwork is an on-chain protocol which allows instant exchange and conversion of digital assets (e.g. crypto tokens) and cryptocurrencies (e.g. Ether, Bitcoin, ZCash) with high liquidity. KyberNetwork wants to implement several ideal operating properties of an exchange including trustless, decentralized execution, instant trade and high liquidity. Besides serving as an exchange, KyberNetwork also provides payment APIs that will allow Ethereum accounts to easily receive payments from any crypto tokens. “

Buying and Selling Kyber Network

Kyber Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Huobi, Kucoin, Coinnest, EtherDelta, Mercatox, Tidex, TDAX, Cryptopia, Coinrail, COSS, Gate.io, Liqui, Binance and BigONE. It is not possible to purchase Kyber Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kyber Network must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kyber Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

