Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stake in S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cider Mill Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Cider Mill Investments LP now owns 84,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,289,000 after purchasing an additional 30,432 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 386,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,467,000 after purchasing an additional 15,745 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Investments L P grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 296.3% during the 4th quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 25,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 18,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Nomura started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.36.

Shares of S&P Global Inc (SPGI) opened at $187.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $48,565.99, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.41. S&P Global Inc has a twelve month low of $127.60 and a twelve month high of $197.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 199.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 34.60%.

In other news, insider John L. Berisford sold 15,902 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.19, for a total transaction of $3,056,205.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,892,196.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 4,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.30, for a total transaction of $749,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,317,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,792 shares of company stock worth $3,973,197 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, formerly McGraw Hill Financial Inc, is a provider of ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Ratings, which provides credit ratings, research and analytics to investors, issuers and other market participants; Market and Commodities Intelligence, which offers multi-asset-class data, research and analytical capabilities that integrate cross-asset analytics and desktop services, and deliver their customers in the commodity and energy markets access to information, data, analytic services and pricing and benchmarks, and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices), which is an index provider that maintains a range of valuation and index benchmarks for investment advisors, wealth managers and institutional investors.

