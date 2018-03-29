34,874 Shares in Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) Purchased by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,874 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.36% of Airgain as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIRG. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airgain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Airgain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Airgain by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 67,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 22,690 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airgain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,184,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Airgain by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 209,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 60,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.89% of the company’s stock.

AIRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Airgain in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

In related news, CEO Charles A. Myers sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles A. Myers sold 18,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $164,061.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,061. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,660 shares of company stock valued at $410,548. 23.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Airgain Inc (NASDAQ AIRG) traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.98. 17,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,280. Airgain Inc has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $16.23. The company has a market cap of $75.49, a P/E ratio of 72.82 and a beta of 1.71.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 million. Airgain had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Airgain Inc will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc is a provider of embedded antenna technologies used to enable wireless networking across a range of home, enterprise and industrial devices. The Company’s antennas are found in devices deployed in carrier, enterprise and residential wireless networks and systems, including set top boxes, access points, routers, gateways and digital televisions.

