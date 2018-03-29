Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 13,675.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 84,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 83,419 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 3,273.0% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in Progressive by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 2,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo set a $57.00 price target on shares of Progressive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Progressive to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.56.

Progressive Corp (NYSE PGR) traded up $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $61.10. 1,038,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,653,996. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $35,105.42, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.71. Progressive Corp has a 1 year low of $38.61 and a 1 year high of $62.74.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Progressive had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/lake-street-advisors-group-llc-buys-shares-of-6119-progressive-corp-pgr-updated.html.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation is an insurance holding company. The Company’s insurance subsidiaries and affiliates provide personal and commercial automobile and property insurance, other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. The Company operates through the Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.