Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Takes $348,000 Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Risk Paradigm Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 108.1% in the third quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Keeler Thomas Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) traded up $1.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $163.42. 582,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,334,080. The company has a market cap of $76,546.39, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.52. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $127.09 and a 12-month high of $164.41.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 38.98%.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.67, for a total value of $439,881.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,573,571.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 9,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $1,404,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,245 shares of company stock worth $9,783,623 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.13.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Takes $348,000 Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/lake-street-advisors-group-llc-invests-348000-in-nextera-energy-inc-nee-updated.html.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc (NEE) is a holding company. The Company is an electric power companies in North America and, through its subsidiary NextEra Energy Resources, LLC (NEER) and its affiliated entities, is the generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun. NEE also owns and/or operates generation, transmission and distribution facilities to support its services to retail and wholesale customers, and has investments in gas infrastructure assets.

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.