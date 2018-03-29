Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Invests $368,000 in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stock

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 216,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,220,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 50,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 3,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE CNI) traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.78. 545,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,558,936. The stock has a market cap of $53,049.06, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.00. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $70.59 and a 1-year high of $85.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 42.25%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 8th will be issued a $0.3665 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down from $83.00) on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, March 8th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.57.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company is engaged in the rail and related transportation business. The Company’s network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America, connecting approximately three coasts, including the Atlantic, the Pacific and the Gulf of Mexico and serving the cities and ports of Vancouver, Prince Rupert (British Columbia), Montreal, Halifax, New Orleans, and Mobile (Alabama), and the metropolitan areas of Toronto, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Calgary, Chicago, Memphis, Detroit, Duluth (Minnesota)/Superior (Wisconsin), and Jackson (Mississippi), with connections to all points in North America.

