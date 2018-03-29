Lakeland Industries (LAKE) Given $17.50 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $17.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.19 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Lakeland Industries an industry rank of 50 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lakeland Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th.

Lakeland Industries stock opened at $13.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $108.35, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.43 and a quick ratio of 3.21. Lakeland Industries has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $17.18.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 4,456.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 9,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 21,814 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. The company offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and fire fighting and heat protective apparel, which protects against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

