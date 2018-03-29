Lamb Weston Holdings Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:LW)

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.1913 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, June 1st. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 3rd.

Lamb Weston has a payout ratio of 31.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lamb Weston to earn $2.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.77 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.4%.

NYSE LW traded up $1.83 on Thursday, reaching $58.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,321,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,655. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $40.61 and a 1 year high of $60.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8,188.55, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.43, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Lamb Weston had a negative return on equity of 53.18% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Bensen acquired 5,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.18 per share, with a total value of $290,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at $112,578.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lamb Weston from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Group upped their price objective on Lamb Weston to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.43.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc (Lamb Weston), is a supplier of frozen potato, sweet potato, appetizer and vegetable products to restaurants and retailers around the world. The Company’s segments include Global, Foodservice, Retail and Other. The Global segment includes operations associated with Lamb Weston’s business with large chain restaurant customers, whether those results are generated in the United States or abroad, as well as operations associated with retail and foodservice customers located outside of the United States and Canada.

