Comparing Lancaster Colony (LANC) & Tootsie Roll Industries (TR)

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE: TR) and Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Tootsie Roll Industries and Lancaster Colony, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tootsie Roll Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Lancaster Colony 0 0 3 0 3.00

Lancaster Colony has a consensus price target of $153.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.73%. Given Lancaster Colony’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lancaster Colony is more favorable than Tootsie Roll Industries.

Volatility & Risk

Tootsie Roll Industries has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lancaster Colony has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.4% of Tootsie Roll Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of Lancaster Colony shares are held by institutional investors. 41.9% of Tootsie Roll Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.9% of Lancaster Colony shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Tootsie Roll Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Lancaster Colony pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Tootsie Roll Industries pays out 28.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lancaster Colony pays out 55.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Tootsie Roll Industries has raised its dividend for 52 consecutive years and Lancaster Colony has raised its dividend for 55 consecutive years. Lancaster Colony is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tootsie Roll Industries and Lancaster Colony’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tootsie Roll Industries $515.67 million 3.64 $80.86 million $1.25 23.27 Lancaster Colony $1.20 billion 2.78 $115.31 million $4.31 28.23

Lancaster Colony has higher revenue and earnings than Tootsie Roll Industries. Tootsie Roll Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lancaster Colony, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Tootsie Roll Industries and Lancaster Colony’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tootsie Roll Industries 15.68% 11.31% 8.74% Lancaster Colony 9.84% 19.65% 15.67%

Summary

Lancaster Colony beats Tootsie Roll Industries on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. and its subsidiaries are engaged in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. The Company offers a range of candy, chocolate and bubble gum brands. Its products are marketed in a range of packages designed to be suitable for display and sale in different types of retail outlets. The Company sells its products under the brand names TOOTSIE ROLL, TOOTSIE POPS, CHILD’S PLAY, CARAMEL APPLE POPS, CHARMS, BLOW-POP, CHARMS MINI POPS, CELLA’S, DOTS, JUNIOR MINTS, CHARLESTON CHEW, SUGAR DADDY, SUGAR BABIES, ANDES, FLUFFY STUFF, DUBBLE BUBBLE, RAZZLES, CRY BABY, NIK-L-NIP and TUTSI POP (Mexico). As of December 31, 2016, its products were sold through approximately 30 candy and grocery brokers and by the Company itself to customers throughout the United States. Its customers include wholesale distributors of candy and groceries, supermarkets, variety stores, dollar stores, chain grocers, drug chains, discount chains and cooperative grocery associations.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It offers salad dressings and sauces under the Marzetti, Marzetti Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery, Mamma Bella, and Mamma Bella's brands; and frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's and Mary B's brands. The company also provides dry egg noodles under the Inn Maid and Amish Kitchen brands; frozen specialty noodles under the Reames and Aunt Vi's brands; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, New York BRAND Bakery Texas Toast, Chatham Village, Cardini's, Marzetti Simply Dressed, and Marzetti brands; sprouted grain bakery products under the Angelic Bakehouse and Flatzza brands; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; and caviar under the Romanoff brand name. In addition, it manufactures and sells other products to brand license agreements, including Olive Garden's dressings and Jack Daniel's mustards, as well as endorsement agreements, such as Hungry Girl flatbreads. The company's products are sold through sales personnel, food brokers, and distributors to retailers and restaurants, as well as to industrial customers. Lancaster Colony Corporation was founded in 1961 and is based in Westerville, Ohio.

