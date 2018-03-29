Lansdowne Oil & Gas Plc (LON:LOGP)’s share price traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.45 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.53 ($0.02). 1,369,575 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 1,120,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.53 ($0.02).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Lansdowne Oil & Gas (LOGP) Stock Price Down 0%” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/lansdowne-oil-gas-logp-stock-price-down-0.html.

Lansdowne Oil & Gas Company Profile

Lansdowne Oil & Gas plc, an upstream oil and gas company, focuses on exploration and opportunities for oil and gas reserves offshore Ireland. It holds rights in the 2/07 Helvick and the 1/11 Barryroe exploration licenses located in the North Celtic Sea basin, off the south coast of Ireland. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for Lansdowne Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lansdowne Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.