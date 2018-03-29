Lanxess (ETR:LXS) Given a €72.00 Price Target by Cfra Analysts

Lanxess (ETR:LXS) received a €72.00 ($88.89) price objective from investment analysts at Cfra in a report released on Tuesday, March 20th. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cfra’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LXS. Jefferies Group set a €69.00 ($85.19) price target on Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €83.00 ($102.47) price target on Lanxess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank set a €69.00 ($85.19) price objective on Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. UBS set a €75.00 ($92.59) price objective on Lanxess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lanxess in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €71.27 ($87.99).

Lanxess (ETR LXS) opened at €61.66 ($76.12) on Tuesday. Lanxess has a 52 week low of €59.89 ($73.94) and a 52 week high of €74.50 ($91.98). The firm has a market capitalization of $5,810.00 and a PE ratio of 64.91.

Lanxess Company Profile

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Performance Chemicals, High Performance Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemicals and coatings industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, and specialty chemicals industries; customer-specific specialties; and tire chemicals.

