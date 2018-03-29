Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Earns Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.11

Media stories about Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Las Vegas Sands earned a news sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the casino operator an impact score of 45.698505398855 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

NYSE:LVS traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.90. 6,248,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,848,625. Las Vegas Sands has a twelve month low of $55.18 and a twelve month high of $79.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $56,531.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.72.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 21st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is an increase from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is 84.75%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.29.

In other news, COO Robert G. Goldstein sold 39,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $2,975,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

