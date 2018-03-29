LAthaan Price Down 7.1% Over Last 7 Days (LTH)

LAthaan (CURRENCY:LTH) traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. During the last week, LAthaan has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One LAthaan coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LAthaan has a total market cap of $0.00 and $6.00 worth of LAthaan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00129799 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002117 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00019265 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000126 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Copico (XCPO) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000325 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded 83.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000064 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000995 BTC.

About LAthaan

LAthaan (CRYPTO:LTH) is a coin. The official website for LAthaan is lathaan.com.

LAthaan Coin Trading

LAthaan can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase LAthaan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LAthaan must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LAthaan using one of the exchanges listed above.

