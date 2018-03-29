Laureate Education Inc (LAUR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.86.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LAUR shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Shares of Laureate Education (LAUR) traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.44. 218,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,743. Laureate Education has a 52 week low of $10.46 and a 52 week high of $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.19. Laureate Education had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Laureate Education’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Laureate Education will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Laureate Education by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,133,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,052,000 after buying an additional 1,370,194 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,226,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,194,000 after purchasing an additional 830,350 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,918,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,016,000 after purchasing an additional 640,675 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,562,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,729,000 after purchasing an additional 536,982 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,504,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,884,000 after purchasing an additional 142,733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.91% of the company’s stock.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc provides higher education programs and services to students through an international network of licensed universities and higher education institutions (institutions). The Company’s programs are provided through institutions that are campus-based and Internet-based, or through electronically distributed educational programs (online).

