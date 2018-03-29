Layne Christensen (LAYN) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.11

Media coverage about Layne Christensen (NASDAQ:LAYN) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Layne Christensen earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the construction company an impact score of 45.7482316582224 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Layne Christensen (NASDAQ:LAYN) opened at $14.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $283.02, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.43. Layne Christensen has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LAYN. BidaskClub lowered shares of Layne Christensen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Layne Christensen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Layne Christensen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Layne Christensen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

About Layne Christensen

Layne Christensen Company operates as a water management, construction, and drilling company that provides solutions for the water, mineral, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Water Resources segment offers water-related products and services, including hydrologic design and construction; source of supply exploration; well and intake construction; and well and pump rehabilitation services.

