LeMaitre Vascular Inc (LMAT) Receives $34.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LMAT shares. BidaskClub raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

In other news, Chairman George W. Lemaitre sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $1,559,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,225,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,803,073.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman George W. Lemaitre sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $1,085,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,180,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,109,858.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,736 shares of company stock valued at $4,866,186 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 40,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 14,380 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 127,804 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,069,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the fourth quarter worth approximately $465,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 64,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 9,034 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ LMAT) traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $36.31. 35,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,291. The company has a market cap of $685.64, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.54, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.55. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12-month low of $23.54 and a 12-month high of $39.88.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $26.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.23 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 16.93%. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. equities analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 21st. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.94%.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc is a provider of medical devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. The Company develops, manufactures and markets medical devices and implants used primarily in the field of vascular surgery. It is engaged in the design, marketing, sales and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease industry segment.

