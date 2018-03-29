LEOcoin (LEO) Price Hits $0.23

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 22nd. LEOcoin has a total market capitalization of $22.96 million and $25,505.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LEOcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00003064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Bit-Z, Livecoin and LEOxChange. Over the last week, LEOcoin has traded down 7.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LEOcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,494.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $406.58 or 0.05442380 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $761.39 or 0.10191900 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.09 or 0.01580740 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $184.61 or 0.02471100 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00204717 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.19 or 0.00645092 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00079130 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $195.46 or 0.02616430 BTC.

About LEOcoin

LEOcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 108,663,229 coins and its circulating supply is 100,305,810 coins. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LEOcoin is www.leocoin.org. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LEOcoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency developed from Litecoin. It uses the Scrypt-Jane algorithm and has a 5% premine. LEOcoin aims at being an easy-to-use, pseudonymous cryptocurrency. “

LEOcoin Coin Trading

LEOcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, C-CEX, LEOxChange and Livecoin. It is not possible to purchase LEOcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LEOcoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LEOcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for LEOcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEOcoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.