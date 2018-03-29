Medtronic plc. (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Medtronic plc. (NYSE:MDT) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 365,075 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 18,215 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $29,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. BB&T Investment Services Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 856.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut Medtronic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.24.

Shares of Medtronic plc. (NYSE:MDT) traded up $2.01 on Thursday, reaching $80.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,210,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,604,391. Medtronic plc. has a 52-week low of $76.41 and a 52-week high of $89.72. The company has a market capitalization of $105,935.96, a PE ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.64%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hooman Hakami sold 26,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $2,223,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James T. Lenehan sold 1,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $109,129.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,469 shares of company stock worth $11,016,054 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Public Limited Company (Medtronic) is a medical technology and services company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets its medical devices and technologies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians and patients in approximately 160 countries. The Company operates in four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Technologies Group, Restorative Therapies Group and Diabetes Group.

