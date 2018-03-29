Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Grows Stake in ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,013,400 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,700 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned about 0.06% of ICICI Bank worth $19,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ICICI Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICICI Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ICICI Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 21.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.77. 3,470,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,711,492. ICICI Bank has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $11.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $27,870.12, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.86.

IBN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICICI Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered ICICI Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ICICI Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

About ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

